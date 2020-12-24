Betty Jayne Brimmer Performing Arts Center nationally recognized

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A local performing arts center has garnered the attention of national architects.

The Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for Performing Arts in Peoria Heights has been recognized by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) as a sophisticated architectural achievement of Richard Doyle, the building’s original architect.

AIA officials said the building’s use of horizontal earth-hugging volumes, large expanses of glazing, and exposed steel elements (including a floating stairway) are all hallmarks of Modernist design.

Officials also said the building is probably the only building of its kind in downstate Illinois.