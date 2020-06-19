Betty Jayne Center in Peoria Heights now hosting live events

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill (WMBD) — The Betty Jayne Brimmer Center is now hosting live events.

The show must go on at the Peoria Heights facility. Organizers say there’s two options for viewing shows, indoors or outdoors.

For those in need of a good laugh, the Betty Jayne Center in Peoria Heights is delivering that by bringing back comedy acts.

“This is unusual. This could be the craziest stand up night that me and the other comics have ever done,” said Greg Batton, comedian and event host.

Comedian Greg Batton is hosting the first stand up comedy night at the center since COVID-19 closed it’s doors.

The center will provide both indoor and outdoor seating for those attending all thanks to a removable 40 foot wall.

“They do have this wall, they call it the nano wall. It opens up wide and allows the inside to be outside and the outside to be inside, which complies with all the rules happening right now. It is unusual, they’ve been doing some music stuff the last couple of weeks, it’s cool,” said Batton.

Box office manager, Ben Abbot, says it’s great to be able to bring back entertainment in Central Illinois.

“It’s so exciting to see people back out into the community, coming to live events, and being together but socially apart,” said Ben Abbot, box office manager.

Batton says crowds will be limited for now.

“We’ve had in here before, over the last year or so, crowds as big as 250. We’re not gonna have that tonight, obviously, cause that’s not possible. But, it will be alright, the more intimate the better, we are all just gonna ease back into all of this, have some laughs, enjoy the sun and a cocktail. It will be fun,” said Batton.

Abbot says everyone should feel safe while watching the show.

“I would tell them, you know what, bring your lawn chair. You can sit out on the lawn, we’ve got a lot of space out there. If you want to set up, you can feel free to take as much space as you need on our lawn,” said Abbot.

The business is booked on Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays through the end of August with plenty of local talent.