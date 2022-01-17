BettyWhiteChallenge affects local animal shelters

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new challenge circulating the internet gives back to the animals in local communities in remembrance of an icon.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge takes place on the actress’ 100th birthday but remembers the Golden Girls icon by donating to local animal shelters on Jan. 17.

“She really valued kind treatment and compassionate treatment of animals, and so we’re happy to celebrate her life and also recognize that we need that support here in Peoria,” said Kitty Yanko, Director of the Peoria Humane Society.

Two local shelters, Peoria County Animal Protective Services and Tazewell Animal Protective Society (TAPS), saw an influx of donations because of the celebration.

Executive Director for TAPS, Holly Crotty, said, “We had received over $13,500. That doesn’t include what people have mailed in and what people have walked into the shelter today, both in cash donations and donations of supplies.”

The donations can cover vet bills, pet food, spay/neuter programs, and so much more.

“As a private animal shelter, we don’t get any funding from any state, local governmental sources. So our adoption fees only cover about 18% of our budget, and the remaining 82% have to be raised through community support,” said Crotty.

Although this challenge has brought in thousands of dollars, the need for donations does not stop.

“Whether it’s cold or hot weather, whatever’s going on, animals need our help, and they need our support. So we’re just asking the community to remember that we need that help all year long,” Yanko said.

As Betty White once said, kindness and consideration of somebody besides yourself keep one feeling young.

To donate to TAPS, click here. To donate to PCAPS, click here.