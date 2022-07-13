PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of Citizens Equity First Credit Union (CEFCU) have reported scammers spoofing a CEFCU customer service number in a ploy to get personal information, the bank warned Wednesday morning.

CEFCU posted on their Facebook page that a small number of members have been contacted by spammers, who had spoofed the customer service number 800-542-3328. The people attempting fraud were asking members for personal information, and causing panic by implying that members’ account information had been stolen.

The credit union posted a reminder to members that they will “NEVER call you and ask for specific account information, such as account numbers, debit/credit card numbers, or online and mobile banking credentials.”

“If you’re not certain whether a call from CEFCU is legit, hang up and call us at 800-633-7077 to verify the call was really from CEFCU,” the Facebook post read.

If you are a member of CEFCU and gave out personal information in a call like this, contact CEFCU immediately.