The St. Paul Baptist church Community is excited to host the upcoming Mental Health Summit: Beyond the Label, an event to remove the mental health stigma. The summit is open to adults and teen in the community that are interested in learning about mental health. It will take place on April 29th.

Today we had the Pastor of the church – Deveraux Hubbard- on to tell us more about the event. if you would like more information or would like to register for the event, click here.