PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Biaggi’s in Peoria has announced it will not be reopening its doors.

Staff posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday, Feb. 10, that it would not be re-opening after temporarily closing the doors due to COVID-19.

“Thank you to all who have dined with us over the past 9 years, we’ve enjoyed serving you! We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to serve you again in one of our other locations,” the post reads.