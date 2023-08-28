PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A bicycle rider is dead after an early morning hit-and-run crash Monday in South Peoria, Peoria police reported.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of West Howett Street just after 3:30 a.m. on a report of a person struck by a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the victim in the intersection of Howett and South Western Avenue.

The person appeared to have severe injuries and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, said Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.

Roth said the victim’s age has not yet been released.

The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene, and was located a short time later unoccupied in the 2100 block of West Antoinette Street, she said.

Officers with the assistance of a police dog conducted a search of the area with negative results.

This incident is under investigation, Roth said.