Bicyclist hit by a car Sunday morning in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A person riding a bike was hit by a car and taken to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning.

Peoria Police said it happened just before 11 a.m. on West War Memorial Drive near Big Hollow Road. Police said the person riding their bike tried to cross War Memorial heading northbound. That’s when the cyclist was hit by a car heading east.

The driver of the car was not injured. The cyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The area was blocked off for several hours and reopened around 4 p.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued at this time.