PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A bicyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle overnight in Peoria.

Just after midnight Saturday, police were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of N. Wisconsin and E. Wilcox Avenues. There, officers found an adult male victim unresponsive on the ground. The driver of the vehicle was also at the scene.

Life-saving measures were performed on the victim until Peoria fire crews and AMT arrived. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said an initial investigation showed the vehicle was traveling southbound on Wisconsin Avenue, while the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Wilcox Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the Peoria Police Department for interviewing purposes, but they were later released.

Police are still investigating the crash. Those with more information about the crash are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.