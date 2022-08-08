PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelly Perry, 67, has been identified as the victim in last week’s deadly crash that involved a minivan striking Perry’s bicycle.

Perry, of W. McDowell Street in Chillicothe, was biking last Friday morning when a minivan struck her in the intersection of the 500 block of N. Bradley Avenue. She was dragged under the car for approximately 20 feet before the van stopped.

It took approximately 20 minutes for emergency responders to extricate Perry from underneath the vehicle.

Perry was semiconscious and in critical condition when transported to OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center. However, her condition deteriorated and she died at 10:57 a.m.

Peoria County Coroner announced Monday that Perry’s autopsy showed multiple blunt force trauma injuries and severe internal bleeding. Toxicology is pending.

This case remains under investigation by the Chillicothe Police Department, as the name of the driver of the van is not yet known.