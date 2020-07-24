Bicyclist killed in crash identified by Peoria County Coroner

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, the Peoria County Coroner identified the man who died after he was struck by a truck Thursday afternoon.

County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 60-year-old Mark J. Stahl was killed after suffering multiple blunt force trauma injuries from being hit by the truck.

Harwood said the investigation into the matter determined Stahl was travelling westbound on Forest Hill on his bicycle at the intersection of Knoxville when he proceeded through on a green light. The report indicated the truck, heading northbound on Knoxville, passed through the intersection on a red light and struck Stahl.

Police officers determined the cause of the accident based on video footage and witness statments.

Stahl was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Despite aggressive medical intervention, Stahl was pronounced deceased at 1:25 p.m.

The driver of the truck has been cited for disregarding a traffic control device and the investigation is still ongoing.

