Biden grants temporary protection status to Venezuelan immigrants, local Venezuelan family reacts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A local immigration group is helping Venezuelans across Central Illinois receive refuge after the Biden Administration announced Temporary Protection Status.

The Biden Administration announced Temporary Protection Status (TPS) to more than 320,000 Venezuelan immigrants in the U.S. This fulfills a promise President Joe Biden made during his 2020 election campaign, to help Venezuelans who left their homeland to escape the many hardships under President Nicolas Maduro.

6 years ago, one Venezuelan family fled Venezuela in hopes for a better life.

“It’s a daily struggle, it’s hard to explain and it’s hard to imagine.” Jose Patino

Today, they live in Bloomington- Normal and the father Jose Patino emphasized how grateful they are. He said access to basic needs like electricity, food, and water is hard to get especially with how little pay they receive.

“The minimal salary, for instance, you know the minimum wage is in some places is just one dollar but not one dollar per day, per hour. it’s just one dollar per month,” said Patino.

While Patino said the Venezuelan community in Bloomington isn’t very big, the community is very welcoming.

“We are very happy to be part of this new town, this community, Bloomington- Normal is a very good community they accept us and receive us as an equal, my two sons are so happy and basically we did this whole process for them, to help them have a better life,” said Patino.

Legal screenings are free for those that are eligible at The Immigration Project in Bloomington.

“We are open and ready to give free legal consultations for people to see if they are eligible and help them apply, so we’ve got phone calls already and we are getting people scheduled and screened,” said The Immigration Project Executive Director.

Those who are seeking assistance in the application process can visit the Immigration Project’s website.