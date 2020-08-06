Big Al’s and Peoria Heights restaurant both closed due to COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A well-known Peoria nightclub has temporarily closed its doors after “an exposure to COVID-19.”

Big Al’s Speakeasy said on social media the club will now “undergo a deep cleaning and sanitization process to ensure the health and safety of our employees and our guests.” They say since Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan has been in effect, employees have been monitored for symptoms of the form of Coronavirus.

The social media post says Big Al’s expects to reopen again on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Also Wednesday, Oliver’s in the Heights announced it was closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, “despite our dedication to CDC guidelines.”

Officials said the employee who tested positive is currently in quarantine.

The Peoria Heights eatery said they, too, will close temporarily for “additional disinfecting and employee testing.” An exact reopening date has not yet been announced.

