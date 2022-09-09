EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Friends of Fondulac District Library are planning to host their BIG Book Sale again for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

New or gently used hardback and paperback books and other media will be sold at affordable prices at the one-day sale on Sept. 17. The sale will take place at the Fondulac District Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to books and media for sale, the BIG Book Sale will offer magazines, puzzles, homemade crafts and gifts, and more.

“We save the best books for this sale, so we have a really great selection for you to look through,” said Vicki Lambrich, president of the Friends of Fondulac District Library.

Shoppers can also pay to enter a door prize drawing, the proceeds of which benefit the library.

After the sale, all unpurchased paperback books will be mailed to military facilities to support the U.S. Armed Forces and their families using the nonprofit organization, Operation Paperback.

For more information, visit the Fondulac Library’s website.