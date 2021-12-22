Big cats at Miller Park Zoo back on display after battling COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Big cats at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo back on display after battling COVID-19.

Wednesday the zoo reopened its Katthoefer Animal Building, which house the four snow leopards and one tiger as well as bats, monkeys and snakes.

The building was closed after the previously-infected animals showed symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

Four of the five big cats at the zoo that tested positive for the virus last month are now full recovered according to zoo superintendent Jay Tetzloff.

“We feel lucky, there’s been cats across the country that have died of COVID, so we took that as a opportunity to learn more from those zoos who lost cats and I think it helped us here,” Tetzloff said.

Tetzloff said it’s great to reopen the building as its one of the zoo’s more popular attractions.

“I think just part of our zoo was missing for everyone to see so I’m glad we’re able to open the building back up; see the languars, the gibbons, snow leopards, tigers. It’s a big part of our zoo,” Tetzloff said.

Rilu, an adult male Snow Leopard, is still recovering, and staff said he may not be in the exhibit for the first few days.