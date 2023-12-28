PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- OSF Healthcare and Carle Health are implementing new technologies to better serve Greater Peoria and the surrounding areas.

Starting with Carle Health, in April 2023, they took over the Unity Point buildings, including Proctor, Methodist, and Pekin hospitals, and 76 clinics. They have now introduced a linear healthcare system, where all clinics and departments work directly together.

“Ultimately, being that completely integrated healthcare system is going to bring quality of care for the patients and a level of understanding of the patient throughout every step of the healthcare system.” said Samer Sader, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Carle Health.

The merger hasn’t slowed them down in using new technologies to better treat patients. Some technologies include a new ultrasound machine with better accuracy to detect breast cancer and create a faster diagnosis. The ultrasound machines minimize the wait after an abnormal mammogram.

Other new technologies Carle is working with are ways to protect patient’s hearts. “One of them is a special type of pacemaker, where it kind of trains the heart to pump more efficiently over time… we’re also having special catheters to take out blood clots that develop or can travel to the lung.” said Sader.

Sader also said they have three new methods to treat abnormal rhythms in the heart, known as atrial fibrillation. Using ablations, they make small burns or freezes to the heart to break up electrical signals that are causing the irregular heartbeat. Sader said that they are getting so good with this procedure that it is almost curing the symptoms entirely.

Lastly, Carle Health will be opening Trillium Place Young Minds Center in West Peoria in early 2024. The facility will be used to treat adolescent psychiatric patients. “It has beautiful grounds, they get to see nature, the space is significantly bigger, and the therapeutic space, what I would say, how you feel will be very different from the current hospital-based therapies that we have.” said Sader.

OSF Healthcare has been purchasing assets or locations of smaller hospitals in rural areas. President of Saint Francis Medical Center, Mike Wells, said that they want to provide somewhere patients can go without too much travel.

OSF has also implemented Telehealth, where patients can meet with doctors via text or video call. The telehealth program took off in 2022 when infants were facing high numbers of COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza. Telehealth allowed parents to monitor kids at home and reach out to nurses and doctors who were on call 24/7. “We have several of our inpatient beds that are equipped with virtual nursing. So the nurse is doing admission by televideo for those patients, discharge, and patient education. Taking the time off of the in-person nurse, who is able then to spend more time with other patients in-person.” said Wells.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used to predict illnesses patients could suffer from in the future based on their genetic makeup. This allows OSF to create a prevention plan for patients.

Virtual Reality (VR) also plays a big role in new methods for doctors to be better prepared for surgeries. Surgeons can immerse themselves in the image of a tumor or issue within the heart to come up with the most efficient method for the surgery.

“I think it’s just the beginning, there’s really so much potential. Not only planning for surgical interventions but just in terms of education,” said Wells.

Lastly, OSF will be opening its new Cancer Institute in February 2024. The facility will allow cancer patients to receive in-depth treatments right here in Peoria, rather than traveling to the nearest facility in Chicago.

Both OSF and Carle regularly collaborate to ensure the quality of patient care is met. “We get a lot of referrals to our children’s subspecialty clinics from the Carle pediatricians…. we collaborate around behavioral health, so we refer a lot of behavioral health to their in-patient psych program.” said Wells.