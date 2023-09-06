PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new mural was revealed in Downtown Peoria on Wednesday. Big Picture Initiative partnered with marketing firm Simantel to honor retired principal owner Maggie Whalen Misselhorn who retired in 2021.

She chose local artist Bob Doucette to paint the mural on the back wall of the building. Doucette named the piece “Gotta Hand it to You.” He said he was inspired by Misselhorn’s feelings about the group that works at Simantel.

“It’s about how people in a creative environment help each other as a team, support each other to come up with creative ideas,” Doucette said.

Doug Leunig, President of Big Picture Initiative, said the mural was a good gift for Misselhorn who loves the arts.

“She’s a supporter of the arts. She’s a supporter of Big Picture. She loves the fact that Simantel has gone out of their way to have this building in a manner that’s so beautiful,” he said.

Leunig also said he wants to see more business owners raise their hands to have murals put on their buildings.

“We want to make Peoria more vibrant. It is something we need more of. We need to look like we appreciate where we live, murals and art does that for us,” said Leunig.