EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Fondulac District Library in East Peoria hosted a big rig petting zoo Saturday afternoon.

The library brought in multiple large vehicles for kids to look at, sit in and of course, honk the horn.

Kids also had the chance to stop inside the library for a craft and check out some books.

Event Coordinator Sharon Crawford said she will bring in as many trucks as she needs to if it means getting more kids into the library.

“It is cool to come down here because they get to see vehicles they probably wouldn’t see. Plus, they get to go into the library for a craft and a drawing, so it’s an added bonus we get them in the library, and they get to see cool stuff,” said Crawford.

This year’s newest addition was an OSF life light helicopter parked outside the library.