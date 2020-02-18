Big Table: Greater Peoria report focuses on entrepreneurship, inclusion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The results from last fall’s community-building event The Big Table: Greater Peoria were announced Tuesday, highlighting the demographics and trends from conversations of nearly 700 residents from around the region.

The findings from the Oct. 15 event focused on four major areas: workforce development, diversity and inclusion, innovation and entrepreneurship, and quality of life and place. Small groups broke out and were led by trained volunteers. Conversations examined these topics from a regional perspective in order to generate ideas on how to create a healthy and thriving region.

“We are thrilled to gather everyone back today to share the results of the Big Table: Greater Peoria,” said Audrey Kamm, Program Director at the Peoria CEO Council and Peoria Area Chamber’s YPGP. “This report provides insight to the broader community that will help us all propel our region forward. This will continue to be a collaborative effort by all, and that is certainly something to celebrate.”

Due to the overwhelming response, future Big Table events will continue to happen to further generate feedback, ideas, and actions.

“The Big Table was a gathering to launch civic engagement with people meeting their regional and community neighbors, shared resources and gained regional knowledge,” said Leigh Ann Brown, CEO & Executive Director of the Morton Economic Development Council and Morton Chamber of Commerce. “The data released will provide a tool for people, organizations and businesses to leverage for meaningful discussions informing action steps and regional collaboration. The framework of the Big Table can be used at many levels to move our region and people forward.”

Chris Setti, CEO of the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council, said the October event “was an amazing gathering of citizens who care.”

“We are looking forward to sharing information about what we heard that day, but more importantly working together to take action on what we heard,” Setti said.

The organizations involved in future events include: CEO Council, Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Peoria Economic Development Council, Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Black Business Alliance, Peoria Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Morton Chamber of Commerce, East Peoria Chamber of Commerce, Pekin Chamber of Commerce, Washington Chamber of Commerce, and the Peoria Heights Chamber of Commerce.

The full report can be viewed at www.bigtablegp.com.

This story will be updated.