CHICAGO (WMBD)– Monday night’s lotto drawing is up to $14,150,000, the largest jackpot since 2020.

According to an Illinois Lottery press release, two lotto players have won $1,000,000 but the jackpot has kept growing.

Over 2.5 million winning lotto tickets have been sold.

Tickets are just $2 each, and there are over 7000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the state.

Tickets can be purchased via retail or on the Illinois Lottery website or app.