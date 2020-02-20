BigShots Golf scraps plan for Peoria location

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Plans to bring a virtual golf facility to Peoria have been scrapped.

In 2016, BigShots Golf announced it would be opening a facility near The Shoppes at Grand Prairie. With no construction or updates in the nearly four years since that announcement, the company’s Facebook page now lists its location as Dallas, Texas. We reached out to see if a Peoria location was still in the works.

A BigShots spokesperson says, “BigShots Golf has no current plans to open a location in Peoria.”

That spokesperson declined to answer why the company canceled its plans.