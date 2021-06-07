Biker dies after being struck by vehicle in West Peoria Monday night

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after being hit by a driver who failed to stop their vehicle at a stop sign just before 6 p.m. Monday night.

A 33-year-old male whose name has not been released was traveling southbound on Waverly Avenue when a Chevy Equinox driven by Destinee Cole, 21, was headed westbound. Cole did not completely stop at the stop sign and struck the cyclist.

West Peoria Fire Department members arrived to give medical attention to the biker and they were transported to St. Francis with serious injuries and were later pronounced dead.

Cole was issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign. The case will be forwarded to the Peoria County States Attorney’s Office for review for further charges.