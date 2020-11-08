Bikers raise toys, money for ‘Toys for Tots’ with annual ride

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday, bikers gathered at Walters Brothers Harley Davidson in Peoria for the last ride of the year.

The Bruce’s Toys for Tots Poker Run raises money and Christmas toys for area children this holiday season. Bikers are encouraged to bring $15 or a toy of that value for Toys for Tots.

A Walters Brothers Tradition for 86 years and in 2019 raised over 1400 toys for Central Illinois families.

Stann Wiebler a marketing manager at Walters Brothers said the biker community is always willing to lend a helping hand and show their support.

“Bikers got a reputation for being bad guys, but I’ll tell you, I’ve never seen any biker who wouldn’t show up and do anything for kids,” Wiebler said. “We’re pretty excited to be part of it and host it for so long and we’re going keep it going as long as we can.”

All donated toys going right to kids here in central Illinois—the group also handing out chili in lieu of their usual turkey dinner because of COVID.

