SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — School lunches are one step closer towards an upgrade.

Currently, Illinois schools are required to contract with the lowest bidder if they rely on free and reduced lunch for students. Thursday, a bill to eliminate that mandate was passed on the House floor with a unanimous vote.

Speaker pro tempore and State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) is the sponsor of House Bill 4813, also known as the Better Lunches Act. A similar bill was introduced in 2019, but did not pass.

After seeing Peoria Public Schools parents posting on social media that they were upset with their children’s lunches, she introduced the current bill to address the problem.

“I was reading these posts just like everyone else,” Gordon-Booth said. “You had some parents, like me, that knew that the school lunches were pretty terrible, and you had others that had no idea.”

The bill now moves to the Senate for approval.