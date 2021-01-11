Binny’s giving big donation to service dog non-profit

The CEO of a local liquor store is cutting a five figure check to help train pups in Central Illinois.

The boss of Binny’s Beverage Depot is donating $25,000 to PAWS Giving Independence. Volunteers at the local non-profit rescues dogs from shelters and trains them to be service dogs.

The director of PGI, Donna Kosner, said the state of Illinois couldn’t help the non-profit financially this year, and she was surprised when she got the phone call from Binny’s.

“Every nonprofit has the dream of somebody calling you and saying ‘gee we like what you do and what do you need?’ and then say ‘ok, I am going to send you a check for that’,” Kosner said.

She said the money will cover vet expenses for the year. In honor of this donation, the next dog they train will be named “Binny”.