PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The process of cleaning up the damage at the BioUrja plant in downtown Peoria is underway.

According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, BioUrja is working with OSHA and a mitigation company to start the process of creating a plan for clean up.

A demolition team is expected to destroy the damaged silos over the next few days.

As previously reported, at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Peoria Fire Department responded to the plant for reports of a grain bin explosion. At the plant, several large bins were on fire and suffered heavy damage.

The incident caused about $2 million in damage.

The incident is still under investigation and OSHA has six weeks to complete it.

Currently, the cause of the incident is currently unknown. WMBD has made attempts to speak with OSHA about the incident, but calls have not been returned.

The BioUrja plant is in the location Peorians will recognize as previously belonging to ADM.