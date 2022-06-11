PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Fire Department tallied up the costs from its response, spanning over two weeks, to an explosion at the city’s BioUrja Plant.

Interim Fire Chief, Shawn Sollberger, said the tasks impacted their budget by more than $100,000. This includes equipment usage, lost equipment, employee overtime, their mobile command unit, and a dedicated engine company, according to Sollberger.

The fees were documented in a spreadsheet and then given to the city’s legal department and city manager, detailing the cost.

Sollberger said it will now be up to the City of Peoria to communicate with BioUrja’s insurance company and the legal department regarding reimbursement.

Sollberger also said there has been zero pushback from BioUrja on this matter.

The reimbursement to the Peoria Fire Department could take weeks or months, he said, due to the ongoing investigation to find the exact cause of the explosion.