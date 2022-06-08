PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a devastating explosion, the crews at Biourja Peoria are cleaning up and looking forward to the future.

Scott Carey, President of Biourja Renewals, said all affected equipment has been taken down, and the scrap metal is being taken off the site. About 85-90% of the spilled grain has been reclaimed, he said.

Everyone who worked at the facility prior to the explosion is still working for Biourja in some capacity.

Carey said he hopes the plant will be back up and running again by early July. Right now, crews are working to fulfill all customer contracts.

Biourja is looking at all options before committing to rebuilding the siols, he said.

Both the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) and OSHA are in involved in the process.