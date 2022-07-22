PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department (PFD) is getting five new proximity firefighting suits thanks to a donation from BioUrja Renewables.

The donation comes from a collaboration between BioUrja Renewables and the Peoria Fire Department. BioUrja’s donation of the suits aims to protect PFD’s Hazardous Incident Response Team from some hazardous material incidents involving flammable liquids.

When ignited, specific flammable liquids can reach temperatures of more than 2,000 degrees.

Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said that the suits will help the fire department meet the level of readiness that fire departments are supposed to meet by federal mandates.

PFD will receive the new suits on July 27.

Sollberger also said that the exact cause of the BioUrja explosion last May remains under investigation by OSHA. BioUrja has also paid the city back the cost of the PFD response to the incident.