Bipartisan coalition requesting more time to shut down municipally-owned power plants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers, municipal officials, and energy workers is asking for more time to close down two municipally-owned coal plants in downstate Illinois.

The Consumers and Climate First Act would close all coal plants by 2035 and phase out natural gas by 2045. Proponents of the bill say it mitigates climate change, expands renewable energy, and puts the state on track to 100% clean energy by 2050.

The coalition wants two plants, City Water Light and Power in Springfield and Prairie State Energy Campus in Marissa, exempted from the requirement and provided more time to shut down properly. They said shutting down the coal plants prematurely would raise utility bills, threaten reliability and eliminate jobs.

“It’s too fast, there’s too much risk and the costs are too high for us to get replacement resources in time,” said Doug Brown, chief utility engineer at City Water Light and Power.

State Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) said it’s not fair to expect taxpayers to bear the expenses of the transition to clean energy.

“We cannot force working families to shoulder higher energy prices and higher taxes that will result from premature closures,” Turner said. “All we are asking for is time. Major transitions like this take time and must be done right so our residents, businesses and hospitals continue to have affordable reliable power.”

State Rep. Tim Butler (R- Springfield) said closing the power plants is financially unsound and would result in residents paying double.

“It is vital that we protect these assets that we have for the state of Illinois to provide the power, especially in downstate. Our citizens have the smart investment in these facilities, and we need to make sure that we see them through their logical lifespan, and make sure our constituents aren’t paying twice for power,” Butler said.

Aaron Gurnsey, business manager and financial secretary at Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 137, said the two plants employ more than 1100 workers, and transitioning to clean energy is an arduous process.

“This [exemption] will allow for a more responsible transition to a cleaner energy future that gives communities time to put in place new power sources, train and develop workers, keep utility costs stable and protect grid stability,” Gurnsey said.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Prairie State is the state’s leading emitter of carbon dioxide and ninth in the country.