Bishop Jenky blesses Diocese from helicopter on Good Friday

Bishop Daniel R. Jenky, CSC, blesses the Diocese of Peoria from aboard an OSF Life Flight helicopter on Good Friday, April 10. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the bishop offered prayers in the air for its victims, their loved ones, and all those providing care. From above downtown Peoria, he offered a blessing in all four directions. (Photo by Msgr. Philip Halfacre)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) ‐‐ Catholic Diocese of Peoria Bishop Daniel Jenky took to the skies to celebrate Good Friday.

It was his way of offering a blessing to the entire Diocese a blessing since in-person services have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was happy to do something that may give some comfort to people, especially those folks who, on this Good Friday, are scared about their relatives in the hospital,” Jenky said after landing at the OSF Aviation hangar pad near the Peoria International Airport.

The aerial blessing was first proposed midweek by OSF Life Flight pilot Tomas Wojtowicz and then proposed to the Diocese of Peoria by Steve Mattern, vice president of mission services for OSF HealthCare.

“I really felt blessed to be praying with and for the diocese today, and for everyone else in Illinois, or country and the world,” Jenky said.