UPDATE: (3:31 p.m.) — McLean County Unit School District 5 announced that all Junior High outdoor games and practices were canceled Monday due to the excessive heat.

Coaches will notify parents if they are planning for indoor practice time. Please contact your school if you have any questions.

High school games and practices have been adjusted depending upon the sport. Some have been canceled. Some have been moved to a later time and others have been moved inside. Coaches, the district said, would communicate the changes with players and parents.

_______________________________________________________________________________

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Junior High School students will go remote due to an anticipated heatwave Tuesday.

According to Bloomington Public Schools news release, the change is being made out of an abundance of caution, as the school’s air conditioning units might not be able to maintain satisfactory cooling in the building.

According to a letter sent home to BJHS Families, staff have prepared paper-pencil remote learning activities for students that are being sent home Monday.

All other Bloomington Public School buildings will follow the regular attendance schedule.