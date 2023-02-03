PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easterseals hosted its Black and Blue Ball in the Peoria Civic Center Friday night.

The black tie and blue jean event featured, food, music, raffles and auctions, all to benefit Easterseals Central Illinois.

Glen Miller, the entertainment chair for the Black and Blue Ball for Easterseals, said this year’s theme was a bit different from past events.

“We typically have had a live band, but this year we went with what is called ‘Featuring Club Black and Blue,’ and we are making it more of a party,” Miller said. “It’s always been a party, we have always prided ourselves on being Peoria’s party of the winter, and this year we are making sure that is happening.”

The money raised will all go towards children’s services at Easterseals.

“Easterseals does a lot of wonderful work for the kids, for their therapy, the motto for Easterseals is ‘100% Empowered, 100% Included,’ so when we have people who donate and give to the center, it allows us to make sure we keep accomplishing that for the community,” Miller said.

Those interested in donating can go to the Easterseals website.