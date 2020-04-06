Black Band Distillery puts opening plans on hold, starts making sanitizer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Black Band Distillery is being forced to put its plans to open on hold, but owner Chris Ober is making the best of the situation.

This week, the distillery will start making hand sanitizer.

Ober says this is a way the distillery can serve Peoria and step up for the community.

“This at least gives us something to work on and to feel helpful. And hopefully, we can be beneficial to the community when they need it the most,” said Ober.

He says they have the ability to make around 12,000 gallons of sanitizer a day that is up to world health organization standards.

“I’m really excited to get back to the original plan, but for now, I really just want to be able to get this hand sanitizer into the hands of the people that need it the most. I want to look back on this as a challenging, frustrating time, but hopefully, we supplied a really high in demand product,” said Ober.

Orders for sanitizer can be placed online. It will be available for pickup Thursday through Sunday.

The distillery is also accepting donations so it can provide free sanitizer to people like first responders.