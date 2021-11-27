Black Friday: shoppers across Central Illinois are taking advantage of the deals at local stores

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For many people, Black Friday means getting up early and shopping for good deals.

Mike Heuermann, General Manager at Bass Pro Shops in East Peoria, said their location saw a large turnout this year.

“Today we had over 500 people lined up at the door this morning, really shopping for a little bit of everything,” said Heuermann.

He said their location has great deals to offer, and a bit of everything customers have been shopping for includes apparel, firearms, and fishing and camping gear.

He added, while the day is a busy one, it’s exciting as well.

“It’s definitely a crazy time, but it brings a lot of people in, we have great customers that come in, they’re fun, they’re excited,” said Heuermann.

Mike Humphrey, General Manager at Menards in Peoria, said they too had a line when their store opened.

He said because Menards is running their Black Friday sales through December 5, the crowds haven’t been too bad.

He added, many people are gearing their shopping towards the holidays.

“Absolutely, everybody’s carts have been as full as they can pack it,” said Humphrey.

He said they have plenty of options for those looking to shop for holiday gifts.

“There’s just tons of great gift ideas, you got anything from toys, to clothing, generators, safes, you know a lot of different items,” said Humphrey.