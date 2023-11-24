PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)- The Covid-19 pandemic stay-at-home order caused shoppers to focus on online shopping. This year, in-person shopping is coming back to life.

Black Friday is a holiday season tradition for shoppers to buy holiday gifts for loved ones without breaking the bank. Just a few short years after the pandemic, shoppers are getting out and enjoying the tradition once again.

Customers at Northwoods Mall in Peoria said the crowd was bigger than it has been in the last couple of years. “I didn’t expect it like I thought it was definitely people were going to be doing more online, but no, they’re out this year. It’s been a lot more lines, a lot more waiting.” Amber Tomlinson, a shopper, participates in the tradition with her family, yearly.

The General Manager for Northwoods Mall, Julie Revallo, said that they’ve seen pre-pandemic crowd levels, and she couldn’t be happier. “Today it’s been phenomenal. I’ve really seen a comeback of all the customers coming back to shopping instead of doing online. We are full.”

This year was Academy Sports and Outdoors’ first Black Friday in Central Illinois. “We just focused on getting stocked, making sure everything was full, and getting ready for our customers to give them amazing customer service.” Sharita Warren, Store Director for Academy Sports and Outdoors, said that they were just focusing on being ready to assist customers in finding the perfect gifts.

Black Friday isn’t just a day to shop ’til you drop, but a way for people to spend a little extra time with their families this holiday season. “It’s fun. I had to work yesterday, I’m an EMT with Downs Fire Department, so I didn’t get the day off, and it’s fun today to spend the day with the family shopping.” Spencer Crow, shopper at Bass Pro Shops, said that he’s happy to be able to spend time with his family.

Mike Heuermann, General Manager for Bass Pro Shops, said that they had over 500 shoppers lined up outside this morning. “The last two years, it seems back to normal. Big crowds, everybody’s excited. It just feels really good to see everybody out.”