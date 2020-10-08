Black greek organizations post billboards in greater Peoria, reminding people to vote

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Pan-Hellenic Council of Peoria comprised of black sororities and fraternities plastered billboards in various locations around the city.

There are 10 billboards in total and some can be found in Peoria, Pekin, Creve Coeur, Morton, and East Peoria. Each billboard showcases a different quote such as, ” Your Vote Counts.”

Mary Petersen, the council treasurer and social action chair for the Peoria Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. said everyone did not always have the right to vote and encourage all who are able to take advantage of it.

“People died, people were brutalized, working marching for the right especially for African Americans to be able to vote and we want to make sure that they understand again that it is important,” Petersen said.

The billboards will be posted in those locations across Central Illinois until Nov. 1.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected