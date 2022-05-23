PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Junior high students in Peoria Public Schools are one step closer to learning more about Black history.

At the school board meeting Monday night, the board approved the purchase of Black 365 to serve as a supplement to the existing social studies curriculum for students in grades 5-8. The curriculum has already been approved for high school students.

The $382,893.18 purchase will provide eBooks for all students, a set of 30 hard copies for each classroom, and teacher materials for each social studies instructor.

According to the school board agenda, the materials were paid for with the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER III).