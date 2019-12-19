Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal is bailing out people for the holidays

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — When you are arrested you still have the chance to prove your innocence at a later court date.

In the meantime you are required to pay a cash bond, giving you the chance to await that date at home.

However, for some in Bloomington, forking up that money can be next to impossible. So the Black Lives Matter of Bloomington-Normal is raising money, with the help of the community, to help people spend the holidays with their family.

“These are folks who have not been convicted of any crime,” said Leadership chairwoman of BLM, Olivia Butts. “They have been arrested, they have been booked, they have been put here in jail, and they have some sort of cash bond associated with getting out. The court has already decided that they are not a harm to the community, and it’s just money that holds them back from being released.”

Butts says, the goal is to have them out for Christmas. If you are interested in donating to the cause you can visit their Facebook Page.

