PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The process to contain a fire at Peoria’s BioUrja plant is ongoing, and smoke can still be seen coming out of the silos.

This comes almost a week after the initial explosion at the plant, damaging grain silos.

Crews on scene reported black smoke billowing from one of the silos Tuesday morning, and Peoria firefighters are on the scene as well.

This story will be updated as more updates come in from crews in the field.