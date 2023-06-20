PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Classical-infused hip-hop will be serenading Central Illinois ears come October 20.

According to a Peoria Civic Center press release, Black Violin will be making a stop in Peoria as part of “The Black Violin Tour”.

For almost 20 years, Black Violin has been fusing string arrangements with modern beats and vocals to create a sound both old and new.

Black Violin has been nominated for two Grammies and performs roughly 200 shows a year, including a sold-out two-night headline run at The Kennedy Center in 2018. NPR took note and declared “their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation.”

Members Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste first met in orchestra class at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, both classically trained on the violin and the viola during high school and college.

Tickets will be on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office.