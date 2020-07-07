BlackoutDay2020: Peoria councilwoman encourages community to learn, support black-owned shops

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Amid calls for racial equity across the country a movement has started to show unity with black employers and with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tuesday has been designated as Blackout Day, a day of economic solidarity with the black community. Peoria City Councilwoman Denise Moore said one of the many impactful ways to dismantle institutional racism is supporting black-owned businesses.

She said the purpose of Tuesday’s movement is to bring exposure to black establishments and keep black dollars in the black community. But she also explains people do not understand how difficult it is for small minority-owned businesses to keep their inventory up without a steady flow of customers.

“And see maybe they sell out of all those 10 and then you come in and you want of those things and we don’t have it. And your thought is see, ‘its a black business they don’t have it.’ Instead of thinking, ‘see maybe if I came in here more often there would be more of those things in stock and they wouldn’t be out when I come in.” Denise Moore Peoria City Councilwoman said.

Supporters of the movement are not only encouraged to spend their money at a black-owned business but to also give tips and advice on how to help black businesses grow. To locate a black business in Peoria go to the Peoria Black Business Directory or the Business Alliance Peoria Chapter.

If you want to start a business, but need assistance, BBA is a non-profit organization that offers mentorship and classes to increase future and existing entrepreneur’s market potential.

