Blending outdoor activities and remote learning, the childcare option you now have

HUDSON – If you want your child to learn and socialize while also experiencing the outdoors, Easterseals has a new program for you.

Beginning on Aug. 31, students grade K-7 of all abilities are being invited to the Timber Pointe Outdoor Learning Center in Hudson. Leaders said college counselors majoring in education will help students learn and complete their remote assignments, while also allowing them to participate in activities such as canoeing, fishing, sports and more.

“Kids have been, either stuck inside or within their certain smaller groups,” said Allen McBride, Director of Easterseals Timber Pointe Outdoor Center.

“This is really a great way to get them out of their homes and into nature. Hopefully, we will be able to create a unique learning environment for kids with our without special needs.”

The first session will begin Aug. 31, and run Monday-Friday, 7:20 a.m. – 5 p.m., through Oct. 2. The second session begins Oct. 5 and runs Monday-Friday, 7:20 a.m. – 5 p.m., through Nov. 6.

The cost per child starts at $275 per week, and individual day options are available. Financial assistance is available thanks to the generous support of those that contributed to the Timber Pointe Emergency Fund Campaign.

