PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Humane Society will once again put on its yearly event to give blessings to pets, both those in shelters and those belonging to community members, in honor of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week.

The 27th annual Blessing of the Animals is on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Peoria Humane Society at 2600 NE Perry Avenue.

The Humane Society and Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) will host the Reverend Jonathon Thomas of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Reverend Thomas will perform both a special blessing for the animals in shelters and a following blessing for community pets.

The event not only provides a dedicated moment of recognition for the bond between owners and pets, but it also kicks off National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week.

National Animal Shelter Week, founded by the Humane Society of the United States in 1966, is Nov. 6-12. The week is meant as a way to encourage people to support local shelters by volunteering, donating, fostering, or adopting shelter pets.

All types of pets are welcome at Saturday’s event but must be on a leash or secured in a carrier.

Learn more about the event and about the Peoria Humane Society at their website.