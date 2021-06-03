Blickenstaff holds public meeting on Interplay Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria developer Kim Blickenstaff held a public meeting at the Scottish Rite Cathedral about the proposed interplay park Thursday.

The park will stretch 4 blocks above I-74 from Perry Avenue to Adams Street. Information about the interplay park was presented by Blickenstaff and Theodore Hoerr, the founder of Terrain Work.

Hoerr said the park will fill several needs for the community:

The park will help connect neighborhoods separated by the interstate.

It will create a space for intergenerational and community play for all ages.

The park will help spur economic development and community engagement.

It will help create a greener city.

Blickenstaff said he has reached out to Cheri Bustos (D-Il) and Darin LaHood (R-IL) to help secure federal funding from president Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan for the park.

Blickenstaff said he wants to do his part to help get the federal funding.

“The money just seems to be here to solve this problem, so I just want to be a part of getting the best proposal in the state of Illinois out front to do something like this,” Blickenstaff said.

Blickenstaff said the project is estimated to cost $200 million. Moving forward, Blickenstaff said they are gathering letters of support to get federal funding.

Hoerr said they plan to hold more meetings for public input in the future. More information is available on the Interplay Park website.