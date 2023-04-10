PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria area landmarks renovated by Kim Blickenstaff are officially on the market.

According to posts from the Peoria Area Association of Realtors, the Scottish Rite Theatre, the former Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts and the Pabst Office Building are all currently listed for sale.

The listed prices are:

The Scottish Rite Theatre – $8,500,000

The Pabst Office Building – $3,500,000

The former Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts – $2,400,000

The KDB Group, which is owned by Blickenstaff, announced that they were reevaluating operations in the Peoria area in January.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.