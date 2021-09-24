Blippi now highest-grossing family show to play at the Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — YouTube sensation Blippi became the highest-grossing family show to play at the Peoria Civic Center after a sold-out show Friday.

According to a press release from Peoria Civic Center, the show is part of Blippi’s first tour. The show brings his family-friendly adventures that teach children colors, letters, numbers, and more to the stage.

“We were excited to welcome Blippi to our stage as the first family show back after the pandemic shutdown,” said Rik Edgar, Peoria Civic Center General Manager. “Thank you to our patrons for supporting this show and the Peoria Civic Center. We look forward to many more shows later this year and in 2022.”

Blippi is a YouTuber that has more than 200 million views per month and 13.5 million subscribers.

More information about upcoming Civic Center shows is available on its website.