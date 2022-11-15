(WMBD) Peoria, Il. — Blippi is returning to the Peoria Civic Center on his Wonderful World Tour on Feb. 24. Pre-orders for tickets go on sale Nov. 18.

Adventure, excitement as well as education will be the focus of the new show according to founder and co-President of Round Room Live Stephen Shaw.

“With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand new show,” Shaw said.

Blippi has become a worldwide phenomenon, accumulating 1 billion views on Youtube per month and over 50 million fans. Available in over 20 languages including ASL, it’s not a surprise Blippi’s last visit to Peoria became the highest-grossing family show to play at the Peoria Civic Center.

“It’s very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world,” said Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment. “Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun!”

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or in person at the Toyota Box Office, open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.