BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Pool season is about one month away with Memorial Day right around the corner, and cities nationwide including some in central Illinois are scrambling to find lifeguards.

However, in the twin cities, that isn’t the case. When pools closed in 2020 and lifeguards were without a job many moved on to something else. Aquatics managers said having a full season last year helped them retain more employees this year.

“A lot of it is word of mouth, so recruitment from current staff returning is a huge thing for us,” said Town of Normal aquatics supervisor Hanna Razo.

Razo said pool closures in 2020 affected hiring for last summer.

“A lot of the 2019 staff that we would have had return in 2020, obviously they didn’t have a job that summer because we didn’t open so the staff we would have hired in 2020 would have been returning in 2021 and with us not opening I think that did affect us a little bit,” Razo said.

In Normal, the town is planning to open both its pools; Fairview Aquatic Center and Anderson pool, and are still looking for about 10 more lifeguards.

“I think it’s as expected to have about 60 on right now so would love to have 70 by the time we open this year,” Razo said.

In Bloomington Holiday Pool also opening memorial day weekend, O’Neil Pool is currently closed for a multi-million dollar renovation.

“It did make it easier the last two years for hiring; I only hired one pool versus two pools so basically I hire a total of 75-80, this year about 30-35,” said City of Bloomington Aquatics manager Nicole Culbertson.

Culbertson said they’re fully staffed for summer 2022 and much like Normal, recruit many from the local high schools.

“We have a lot of returning staff who are awesome and great. And I currently work with Normal Community and Normal West to find staff because they offer advanced aquatics classes and that’s where a majority of our lifeguards come from,” Culbertson said.

She said they’re still needing a few swim lessons instructors and are offering a $100 bonus to offset costs of certification classes.

“It is a way to get these local kids jobs and it’s actually two years certification and usually they’ll come back the following year which is a huge help,” Culbertson said.

Individual pool passes for the town of normal are available for purchase right now.

Bloomington’s pool passes will be on sale starting May 2nd for $26 then raise to $31 this summer.

Holiday pool and Fairview aquatic center will both open on Memorial Day weekend, whereas Anderson Pool will open on Saturday, June 4th.