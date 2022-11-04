BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit announced Friday they will once again be offering zero-fare rides on Election Day, in their attempt to lessen barriers of getting to the polls for Bloomington-Normal voters.

According to a press release sent Friday, a lack of personal transportation led to a 20% decrease in voter turnout in 2021.

“We believe it is our responsibility to provide public transportation to provide better opportunity for those that wish to exercise their right to vote,” stated the release from Connect Transit.

Vice President of the League of Women Voters of McLean County Faith Russell added her gratitude to Connect Transit in the press release as well.

“Local voters can face various obstacles in their effort to exercise their right to vote. Transportation can be an important one among them,” said Russell. “We appreciate operations like Connect Transit that do what they can to remove these obstacles.”

For up-to-date information on Connect Transit bus services, call 309-828-9833 or visit their website.